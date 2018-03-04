Pendleton is a sneakily good tourist destination—there's more than you can do in a weekend between the underground catacombs under downtown, the state's largest casino, a massive Native American history museum, the famous woolen mills and rodeo grounds that are the Fenway Park of the sport. Prodigal Son is the sneakily good brewery the city deserves. This family-friendly brewpub does uncommonly good versions of most of the canonical American brewpub beers, from an amber to an oatmeal stout on nitro. It also handles hops well, making excellent IPAs. The food menu, likewise, covers a lot of ground, from wings to Scotch eggs to fried oysters to a Reuben to a house pickle plate.