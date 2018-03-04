It's a distant memory now, but Three Creeks brewmaster Zach Beckwith was once a notable Portlander. Beckwith started at the brewery inside the now-demolished New Old Lompoc before moving over to Pints in Old Town, where he established an impressive program of classic English ales. When an opportunity came to move to Oregon's high desert, Beckwith jumped on it. At Three Creeks, which caters to a lot of hop-hungry tourists, he doesn't get to be quite as idiosyncratic. But his lineup still favors classics in the English tradition, including an excellent chocolate porter. We've also been really impressed with his IPAs, particularly the aptly named Crowd Pleaser, a citrus bomb that employs trendy hop varieties like Sorachi Ace and Mosaic with a very basic malt bill. The Three Creeks brewpub is cozy, and features the full array of classic pub grub, including pizza, burgers and pulled pork.