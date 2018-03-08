That Pandemic hazy is a pleasant piece of tropicalia, and his Eagle, Globe & Anchor IPA is a nouveau burst of melony hop. But it's the Mötörhead-themed Overkill IPA that hit my sweet spot. Like Hunsaker's previous Built for Speed IPA, it's a seriously crushable showcase for tropical and dank hops, with light malt balance and just a hint of pine in the back. You could drink this stuff till you slide off your chair. The first sip was a bit like hearing a song I'd almost forgotten existed—a little bit peachy, a little bit rock 'n' roll.