On a sunny summer afternoon, you could hardly find a more idyllic setting than Bent Shovel. Tucked into a bright red barn next to the proprietor's rural residence, this weekends-only spot is stocked with lawn chairs, picnic tables and heat lamps and frequented by both neighbors and river rats fresh from nearby Clackamas. Head brewer Rick Strauss pumps out an impressive range of beers for the compact brewhouse. The 12 taps are filled with styles ranging from the clean, bready One Wagon Pilsner, to Agent B.A.R.I.S., a Russian imperial stout that spent time in Eastside Distilling Bourbon Barrels, plus a rotating cast of IPAs. Bring along some snacks and a board game, and you could easily spend hours taking a tour across German and classic Northwest styles without wandering too far from the barn.