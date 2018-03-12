Gigantic has a cult following. Maybe it's their punchy label art and prolific output of new recipes, spurred by a vow to pair their flagship IPA with an always-new seasonal creation. Though the brewery is hidden in an industrial no-man's land behind Reed College, there's usually at least a few devotees who have to be shoved out after the bar's early closing hours. The former warehouse is decorated with Timbers apparel—owner-brewers Ben Love and Van Havig are both loyal supporters—music posters and a musket. The decor makes it seem all the more cheeky that, in addition to beer and cider, they sell champagne by the bottle. Gigantic's core lineup consists of one beer, Gigantic's flagship IPA. But for its five year anniversary this year, it's making an exception to the one-than-done rule, and bringing back some of their recipes for one month stints—including their Most Premium Russian Imperial Stout, which we named one of the state's best beers the first time around. It's the surprises that make Gigantic worth seeking out, like their barrel aged Pipewrench, one of the first gin barrel-aged creations in the state, which is surprisingly light for something so boozy, with a seriously juicy finish.