How many times have you driven by Golden Valley's Beaverton pub and thought about stopping in? For me, many times. This place is possibly best thought of as a shinier McMenamins, without all that stuffy history. The pub occupies several floors and is larger than it appears from the outside, with an extensive outdoor seating area. Golden Valley, which has been brewing at its McMinnville headquarters since 1993, launched the Beaverton pub in 2012 to tap the suburban market. Beers like Red Thistle ESB, which traditionalists will enjoy for its lovely balance of hops and malts, have been around since the beginning, and remain solid. Brewmaster Jesse Shue has an extensive résumé that includes stints at Pelican and Hair of the Dog. The seasonals were well-made on our visit, if not over-the-top exciting. Golden Valley essentially proves you can create a decent craft beer pub experience in the suburbs.