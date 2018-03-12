Leikam is Portland's only Community Supported Brewery. What does this mean? Essentially, it's like one of those operations where you sign up for a weekly bushel of in-season fruit and vegetables. If you become a member of Leikam's CSB program—there are two price tiers, $100 and $200—you receive growler fills and other goodies. The growler fills work out to about $8 each, which is a decent deal. Beer subscriptions may not be the most popular way to get your brewery's name out there, but it seems to be working for Theo and Sonia-Marie Leikam, whose growth has been on a steady incline since opening in 2014. You can also find their beers like the Janis Hoplin IPA or Hey Porter on tap around town. There's a map of locations with Leikam in stock (mostly pubs off Southeast Hawthorne) on their site. Oh yeah, did we mention their beer is Kosher?