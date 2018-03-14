In its first 18 months of business, Alesong's small batch, barrel-aged blends have received more accolades than some breweries will see in their lifetime. Just two months after opening, it won gold at the Great American Beer Festival awards for their dry-hopped farmhouse ale, Touch of Brett. Shortly after that, it was named Best New Brewery at the Oregon Beer Awards and took home a medal for its barrel-aged imperial milk stout, Vanilla Rhino Suit. And all of this happened before Alesong had its own brewing system—right now, the base beer is brewed at Block 15 and barrel-aged under the direction of veteran Oregon brewer Matt Van Wyk. At last, Alesong has a taproom and future production facility to display all those awards. It's out in the country north of Eugene, a charming, light-filled space with an expansive dog-friendly patio and an impressive view of neighboring vineyards. This is the place to go for all the new releases and for special draft only offerings. If you're lucky, you'll be there on a day when something that they've squirreled away makes its way on draft like the huge, but deceptively smooth, barleywine, Maestro.