[TRINKVERGNÜGEN] Unsatisfied with America's take on beers from his native country, Rosenstadt co-founder Tobias Hahn decided to put his PhD in microbiology to use, enlisting brewer Nick Greiner to make authentic German beer in ways he believes few Americans can. Rosenstadt—"Rose City" in German—launched in 2015 with a Kölsch that quickly found its way onto taps around town on account of its enticing and muted bitterness, which gives way to a soft, semi-sweet finish. Greiner and Hahn's consistently flawless take on thirst-quenching beers like their sweet, malty helles or their caramelly Altbier—which took Gold in Classic German Styles at last year's Oregon Beer Awards—make them a go-to for restaurants and beer bars that need something for the lighter side of their list. Greiner and Hahn are still without a proper brewpub, brewing at Fearless in Estacada and Max's Fanno Creek in Tigard, but in Portland you're rarely more than a few blocks from one of their kegs.