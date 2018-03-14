Migration will soon make good on its name, expanding east from its cozy Northeast Glisan Street brewpub popular for its giant picnic-table patio, happy-hour nachos and relentless focus on Blazer games. For eight years, the brewery has always felt as much neighborhood bar as brewpub, so full of wood it's almost outdoorsy. Well, now it's going big, signing on with Columbia Distributing and buying up 20,000 square feet to become Gresham's first big brewpub and production brewery. It's an ambitious bet for a beer spot known for fostering community at the nano level. To drive sales for a 20-barrel brewery, they'll likely be relying on their Luscious Lupulin and Straight Outta Portland—big, dank West Coast IPAs. But new-school beer geeks will find a bit more interest in nutty, malty Old Silenus strong ale, and a recent seasonal milk stout that tastes intriguingly like German Kinderschokolade: sweet chocolate for children. The Gresham brewpub will be a big beer barn with a parking lot, not quite the cozy bike-rack bar tailor-made for Kerns and Laurelhurst. But maybe that's what a neighborhood bar in Gresham is, after all?