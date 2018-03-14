13851 Beavercreek Road, Oregon City, 503-305-5055, hivetaphouse.com. 11:30 am-10:30 pm daily.
In the last year, Shattered Oak and Batch 1 have moved out of Feckin's waterfront warehouse and into their own spot, known simply as The Hive. This beautiful, modern taphouse is worth a visit for the design alone, with communal, live-edge tables—and a full view of the fermenters and brite tanks. There's even a pair of TVs with Timbers scarves hanging underneath, making this an excellent place to grab a pint if you find yourself in Oregon City on match day. While Batch 1 focuses on cider and mead, Shattered Oak is firmly rooted in German and Northwest styles. They have a tasty, bright Kolsch and a sweet cream ale called Roots brewed with liquor-extracted vanilla. Since they share space, you may not always find more than a few Shattered Oak beers at any given time, but Batch 1's lineup and guest taps help fill out the selection.
Nearby: Also in this suburban downtown, Oregon City Brewing (1401 Washington St., Oregon City, 503- 908-1948, ocbeerco.com) has a damn decent flagship IPA named after the town's landmark elevator. Just as important, it's home to an outpost of Oregon's best hot dog spot, OP Wurst, serving up spicy papaya hot dogs, mac 'n' cheese hot dogs and unbeatable classics.
