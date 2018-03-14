In the last year, Shattered Oak and Batch 1 have moved out of Feckin's waterfront warehouse and into their own spot, known simply as The Hive. This beautiful, modern taphouse is worth a visit for the design alone, with communal, live-edge tables—and a full view of the fermenters and brite tanks. There's even a pair of TVs with Timbers scarves hanging underneath, making this an excellent place to grab a pint if you find yourself in Oregon City on match day. While Batch 1 focuses on cider and mead, Shattered Oak is firmly rooted in German and Northwest styles. They have a tasty, bright Kolsch and a sweet cream ale called Roots brewed with liquor-extracted vanilla. Since they share space, you may not always find more than a few Shattered Oak beers at any given time, but Batch 1's lineup and guest taps help fill out the selection.