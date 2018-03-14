For many years, the lakefront patio was the biggest draw for this tudor-style Lake Oswego brewpub, which began as mediocre and which has steadily improved since. Though questionable year-round beers like a seven percent honey-infused strong ale called The Bee's Knees do still pour from the long wooden bar's 16 taps, new seasonals like a crackery festbier and El Dorado-infused hazy IPA easily make up for them, finally providing wealthy suburbanites with Portland-quality craft beer. They opened with an oddball food menu focused on "skewers" and have also improved on this front, making pub-style options like a turkey, bacon and avocado sandwich that provides the perfect fatty ying to the Paddleboard Pale's hoppy yang. Having now opened a larger production facility in Tualatin, expect to see more Stickmen beer around town.