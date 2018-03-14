Once upon a time, this space was home to Amnesia, which won fans with its spacious patio and grilled hot dogs before decamping to Washougal, and then closing. Stormbreaker has built on everything Amnesia did well, and fixed a lot of things it didn't. That expansive patio now keeps the joy going well into the cloudier months with covered seating and open fire pits. Inside, you'll find a classic, timbered brewpub with a few TVs for Blazers games, and an ever-changing selection of beer covering everything from the now-requisite hazy IPA to more unique fare, like the Mocabe lo Sabe, a delightfully light coffee cream ale. If you can sneak away from work early, the happy hour will have you and your friends well hydrated, without the boutique pricing you might find in the shops that surround this little beer getaway. The food may surprise you, too, as its international inspiration runs from chicharones to Caribbean cod fritters, as well as a rotating selection of grilled cheese sandwiches and mac and cheese.