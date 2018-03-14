Through a fortuitous series of expansions and talent acquisitions, what was once just a semi-haunted pizza spot in Old Town has grown into an ambitious brand that now includes a massive Valhalla-esque brewpub in the King neighborhood. After expanding across the river in 2011 and losing former brewmaster Bolt Minister to his own 54-40 brewing in 2014, owner Adam Milne found brewmaster Andrew Lamont on probrewer.com and leapt at the chance to bring the former Sam Adams R&D brewer into the fold. Old Town quickly won a Great American Beer Festival medal for Shanghai'd IPA, a dry yet citrus-forward IPA praised for its balance of a heavy hop character and a smooth finish. Since, it's steadily collected a handful of medals for brews like Paulie's Not Irish Red and Sun Dazed Kölsch, both of which pair well with Old Town's pillow-thick pies.