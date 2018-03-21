This year, however, Ganum made a special Kopstootje batch for its first bottling, aging the beer in vermouth barrels from local maker Imbue. The vermouth manages to level out that spice with notes of cinnamon and even strawberry, making the beer at once both brighter and warmer. It's a lovely beer—and for now the bottled version is on tap at a renovated Upright tasting room that now has both a bar and a Square reader to accept credit cards. Stop in for a head butt.