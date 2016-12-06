You don't get a lot of leathery beer—deep-noted stuff that tastes like a fat wallet, made for cigar smokers and those dudes in three-piece suits who rode the Titanic and lived. Well, enter Pfriem's scotch-barrel-aged imperial brown ale, whose very name sounds like old money but tastes new.
While a lot of bourbon-barrel beers smack of spirituous fire and ash, the rounded malts of this dark ale have been deepened over a year steeping in barrels that once contained single-malt from Macallan, packing 10.5 percent ABV without distracting liquor heat.
It tastes like Christmas fruit and the warmth from Robert Burns' hearth, a far kinder cup than bubbly to drink for auld lang syne. Recommended.
