At $32 for a 750-milliliter bottle (sold at Stumptown cafes), it's ridiculously steep to buy for yourself. Instead, get it as a gift for someone you live with, and then steal some. Each sip is a deep, dark-chocolate bonbon, with a lime-citric burst of acidity up front giving way to a wash of cocoa and notes of apricot and cherry, with an intensity of flavor that lingers long after each sip. Recommended.