This is as close to "natural wine" as you'll find in Champagne. Benoit Marguet has transformed his family's domaine in the past decade from conventional mechanized farming to biodynamic horse-plowed vineyards, and today is making some of the most thoughtful, delicious wines in all of Champagne. Le Parc is a single-vineyard blanc de blancs from land near the village of Ambonnay, which is known for its pinot noir. The 2011 vintage was notoriously tough for many Champagne makers, but Marguet achieved a triumph. In the glass, the wine has focus, presence and speaks to the chalky minerality of the soil in this part of France, made entirely with native yeasts, a rarity in Champagne. A casual drinker will enjoy this wine, but if you're even a little bit into this stuff, Marguet's story is irresistible, and buying his wines means supporting one of the true shining lights of artisanal winemaking in Champagne.