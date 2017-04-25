Ten out of 10 Oregon wine geeks agree: Analemma is one of the state's best wineries, and its Atavus Vineyard is home to some of Oregon's most enviable terroir. The winery is drawing raves for its spicy and evocative gewürztraminer, lean and crystalline rosé of pinot noir, and especially for its sparkling blanc de noirs ($59). An accomplished Portland bartender once scolded me for questioning the price of Analemma's sparking wine, and while it's true you can buy a very good bottle of grower Champagne for $59, if you're drinking Oregon, you won't find better bubbles.