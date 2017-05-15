A group that calls themselves the Portland Maoist Group has released a printed pamphlet listing "white supremacist hangouts around PDX."
The locations include Lovecraft bar, High Water Mark, and "Metal Venues."
On their Facebook page, they explain that they name High Water Mark as fascist venue because they "have heard reports of fascists being seen at the venue," and a "band with ties to openly fascist labels has played this venue before and is booked for future shows."
They're talking about the band Shroud of the Heretic, who has releases on Iron Bonehead Records and who is playing a show with the band Heresiarch, who uses "fascist imagery," and was previously signed to Satanic Skinhead Propaganda.
Lauren Ferber, the drummer in Shroud of the Heretic, wrote on the Portland Maoist Facebook page that she is Jewish—and that the Portland Maoist Group was libeling the band.
Though Rose City Antifa is listed in the post, that group has disavowed the pamphlet.
High Water Mark booker Chris Trumpower says the "white supremacist hangout" label is completely baseless.
"We're absolutely not fascist. We have a sign hanging in the window that says that all races and genders are welcome at Water Mark," Trumpower tells WW. "Our staff, our regular customers and bands that play there are made up of many genders and races. We are not racist. We are actively anti-fascist. I don't know why they put that."
Trumpower says he knows his regular customers will know the bar isn't fascist, but he's worried about the effects of the accusation.
"I think by making an accusation like that, they actually put people of color at risk. Our staff and a lot of our regulars are people of color, so if white supremacists read that pamphlet and think they can hang out there then that's putting them at risk," he says.
The Portland Maoist group wrote that they're not insinuating that ownership, staff or people who attend the bar are fascist, but that it's important to document fascist activity. The Maoists did not respond to WW's requests for comment.
Trumpower says he found the entire list of "white supremacist hangouts around PDX" ridiculous.
"A crypto-fascist means they're not openly fascist," he says. "That means these crypto-fascists could go in anywhere and the staff might even know who they are. They have to grocery shop—is Safeway a 'white supremacist hot spot?' Is there a McDonalds where a guy had a burger once? It says 82nd Avenue. An entire fucking street? Just put I-5 as a white supremacist hotspot."
"We are one of the last bits of Old Portland. I'd like to keep it that way," Horrid says. "We don't want any Nazis."
