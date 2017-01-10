I first went to the Lloyd Center ice rink in 1999 for a 6th birthday party. Sixteen years later, some things are different. There's a Christmas tree in the center of the new rink, which is now a circle. The sky bridges are gone. There's an H&M. The skates seem nicer. There's fake snow falling. The only things that were the same: I fell a lot and Michelle Kwan is somehow still relevant. But the biggest difference was the large crowd at Lloyd Center. Despite it being the best shopping mall in the city, my last few visits were bleak at best. It's good to have the old Lloyd back—and in this case, the new ice rink helps return it to the bustling, hurried days when you dodged people just to get an All American Frozen Yogurt. SJ.