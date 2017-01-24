You want firecrackers? There will be firecrackers—huge strings of them, popping off in Chinatown at 11 am, followed by lion dancers and a huge antique canvas dragon from the old country propped up by around 20 aching-armed volunteers. "We're really hoping it doesn't rain," says Fang, fearing the weight of the water on the dragon. The parade ends with a street fair at the Oregon Historical Society. Incidentally, don't bring your own firecrackers, please—although Fang says the Tong building in Chinatown did so last year anyway. What can you do? Illegal fireworks are a Portland tradition. Northwest 3rd Avenue and Davis Street, 503-224-0008, pchmf.org. 11 am. Free.