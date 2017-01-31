Who is he? That sort of depends on who you are. Are you Vince McMahon? Then Reigns is the Samoan Hulk Hogan, the obvious choice to lead WWE into a new era of prosperity. Are you the average fan? Then you probably started booing on reflex just from reading his name. He's not bad in the ring, it's just that WWE has been so insistent on making Reigns the Next Big Thing that the audience revolted against him. It doesn't help that he has the personality of a cigar store Indian. But he's also big, muscly and vaguely related to the Rock, which means he'll stay hovering around the main event until McMahon retires or Reigns gets popped for PEDs again.