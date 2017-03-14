This is somehow the very first Irish beer fest at Kells Brewpub—with stouts and milk stouts and nitro stouts and reds and perhaps even quite daring ambers. Have a very mild time! Plan to drink early, because before 4 pm you can get seven tastes for $10, but after 4 pm the price doubles. Kells Brewpub, 210 NW 21st Ave., 503-227-4057, kellsportland.com. 11 am-1 am Friday-Saturday, 10 am-6 pm Sunday, March 17-19. $10-$20.