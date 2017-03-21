In 2003, when the post-emo band Brand New was brand new, it dusted off an old Latin saying whispered into the ears of new popes during their coronation.
"Sic Transit Gloria," wasn't otherwise papal—it was about a man getting date-raped by a woman when "all he wanted was to hold her."
Here's the weird thing about Brand New: Even though the band members are old, they're making music—like, professionally. So are many of their contemporaries.
Did you know that? Color us impressed.
Color us even more impressed if you can tap your memories of the era, when people said they should be colored metaphorically based on their emotions, so you can identify which seven of the 14 bands shown are broken up and which seven are playing Portland this week.
The Hood Internet is not broken up—the production duo has gone from mashing up R. Kelly with Broken Social Scene to mashing up Chance the Rapper with the Chicago Cubs' fight song. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org, 9 pm Thursday, March 23. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 21+.
A quarter-century after starting as a Boston bar band, G. Love & Special Sauce is still putting out records on Jack Johnson's label. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE Cesar E. Chavez Blvd., 503-233-7100, hawthornetheatre.com, 8 pm Thursday, March 23. $25 advance, $30 day of show. 21+.
Pogo punk never dies, and so the Bouncing Souls have released 10 albums in 23 years. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE Cesar E. Chavez Blvd., 503-233-7100, hawthornetheatre.com. 8 pm Friday, March 24. Sold out. All ages.
Social Distortion' turns the big 4-0 next year, and will celebrate by playing those two good songs it recorded in 1990 during the encore of another tour. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 8 pm Friday, March 24. Sold out. All ages.
After three years of radio silence, STRFKR, the band formerly known as Pyramid with one D and also formerly known as Pyramiddd with three D's, returned in 2016 with Being No One, Going Nowhere. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 9 pm Saturday, March 25. Sold out. All ages.
A decade ago, Panic! at the Disco was one of the two or three best baroque-themed techno-pop bands in the nation. Today, not only is the Las Vegas group not broken up, it's playing Moda Center. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., 503-235-8771, rosequarter.com. 7 pm Wednesday, March 22. $29-$40. All ages.
Alt-country survivors the Old 97's are still kickin' and will be at Wonder Ballroom to pregame with a Texas-sized marg at Bunk downstairs. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, March 22. $23 advance, $25 day of show. 21+.
Cobra Starship—perhaps best known as the band that recorded the theme song for Snakes on a Plane—broke up in 2015.
Pop rockers Fountains of Wayne had minor mainstream success with 2003's "Stacy's Mom," a song about a young boy pursuing relations with his friend's hot mom. You might remember the accompanying music video featuring Rachel Hunter. The band eventually disbanded to pursue different projects.
A longtime staple of the fading pop-punk scene, Motion City Soundtrack finished its farewell tour in late 2016. In the band's nearly 20 years of performing, it toured incessantly, playing to crowds of prepubescent tweens at the Vans Warped Tour year after year.
Yellowcard, the band you still listen to ironically, will play its final show March 25 in Anaheim, Calif. The band enjoyed its highest level of success with 2003 release Ocean Avenue, an aggressively mediocre album we somehow took seriously.
Electronic duo Crystal Castles is known for a brand of noisy dance pop that could just as easily be the soundtrack to an Atari video game. Crystal Castles has continued to record and tour, but the 2014 departure of singer Alice Glass effectively pulled the plug on its creative spark.
The all-female punk trio Vivian Girls broke into the Brooklyn indie scene in 2008 with a self-titled debut album of reverb-heavy, harmonized tracks. The band broke up in 2014, and all the Girls now have new bands.
After three albums and more than six years of performing, Smith Westerns came to an abrupt end in 2014, with frontman Cullen Omori announcing the "indefinite hiatus" of the Chicago trio known for its garage-y glam rock. Guitarist Max Kakacek and drummer Julien Ehrlich formed the band Whitney, which in 2016 released the critically acclaimed Light Upon the Lake.
