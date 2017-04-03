How often do you get to watch a book you love start three different ways? From abandoned subtitles (The Autobiography of a Bald, Albino, Hunchback, Pygmy Woman) to abandoned beginnings to the book ("My father's name was Aloysius Binouski. He was raised in a carnival sideshow which he inherited at the age of twenty-two when his father died."), you can look in on Dunn's obsessive writing and rewriting of the book, in her own handwriting—watching as she scribbled in adjective after adjective onto her typewritten manuscripts, inventing the language of Geek Love draft by draft until each sentence became its own carnivalesque world. It is a place in which more is always more, and less is always less.