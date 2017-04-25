In interviews, Maurice Sendak always liked to tell writers about his first unpublished book, in which a brother and sister fall madly in love with each other, declare themselves "inseparable" and then jump out the window, killing themselves rather than live a life without each other. Also, the "wild rumpus" in Where the Wild Things Are? That's sex, the author confirms. A lot of the stuff in Sendak's books is apparently sex. "I didn't set out to make children happy or make life better for them or easier for them," Sendak told Stephen Colbert in 2010 on The Colbert Report. Nonetheless, he managed to do so. Sex, for Sendak, was never quite dirty.