Special Agent John Utah is often mistaken for an idiot because of his delivery and general early-period Keanu-ness during a time when the specter of Ted Theodore Logan was still fresh in everybody's mind. Despite choosing to attend Ohio State University on a football scholarship, Utah is no dummy. He's a graduate of law school and Quantico, for God's sake. But he's also trying to infiltrate surf culture as a yuppie insect, and as such he plays into the surfer-dude stereotype. That means dumb. Stony. If anything, Utah's just a bad actor. But by the time he realizes surfing is also a Zen exercise, he becomes enlightened and less dopey. Which is to say, Utah is a very layered role full of intricacies few truly understand. To properly execute the role, you'll need to understand when it's time to jerk off and when it's time to jump.