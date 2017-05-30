I've always been infatuated with horror movies, especially B-movies and how fake they are. Take Plan 9 From Outer Space. I love how people are so terrified of that movie, and yet, it's like, "Oh my God, you can see the concrete right there by the grass, people. You can see the little string on the UFO. I mean, my God." I like doing stuff, especially in spooky stories, that keep you on the edge of your seat about what's going to happen next. I like to put in a "What's going to happen next?" feel.