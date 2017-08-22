Tired of drinking PBR on a sunny lawn full of attractive music fans? Scared of doing so without drinking PBR elsewhere first? Welcome to downtown Portland's Pabst bunker, the Yamhill Pub, which sells more PBR than any other bar in Oregon. They've got trophies to prove it, and they'll be open before, during and after the music.

Pay Respects to Ash Street

Ash Street, 225 SW Ash St.



The bands this weekend are the Tortured and St. John and the Revelations. But who cares? Downtown's scuzziest home to scuzzy metal, Ash Street, likely won't finish out the year. Pour one out for the homies. Plus, they're open at 11 am. Make your pre-game a cheery wake!