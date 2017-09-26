Behind him, one of the kayaking soldiers holds a large boombox on the front of his vessel. Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries" blasts from the speakers, filling the slough with the menacing assault of classical music. The fleet of kayaks continues onward at a snail's pace.



Suddenly, a small squad of F-22 bombers screams overhead and bombs the entire area. The slough instantly transforms into a gigantic fireball. The aquatic convoy is left unscathed. The vegetation around them is completely eviscerated. Kilgore barely reacts.