Lumbertwink

Whether you're foraging for a forest-dweller or just looking for an excuse to break out the cut-off flannel and the beard oil, Lumbertwink's 4th annual New Year's Eve party is your go-to event for a burly evening of beers, beats and bearded bros. Analog Cafe and Theater, 720 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-206-7439. 8 pm. $10 if you're sporting plaid, $15 without. 21+. analogpdx.com.



1LB SmokeOut New Year's Celebration

Opposed to alcohol but still in the market for a social event where you can get crunk with your crew? Head to the NW Cannabis Club for a sophisticated evening of dabs and doobies courtesy of local purveyors like Terpene Station, Rel Vapes and High Desert Pure. NW Cannabis Club, 1195 SE Powell Blvd.,

503-206-4594. $5 for a one-day membership. 21+. nwcannabismarket.com.