By hash we mean hashish—the classic version, concentrated trichomes, often made from the resin glands that fall off the flower as it's trimmed and packaged. Hash has literally been around for millennia, and mixed in with your baby boomer parents' stories of separating bud from seed was probably a story about scoring some hash, doing knife hits, and getting extremely high in the process—much higher than could be achieved with the everyday brick weed of that era.