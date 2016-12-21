I usually like to recommend a video game at Christmas, when all the best games are out, and because video gaming is a complicated art form that gets too little credit. But we're entering a new year in a changed America, and gaming may not be the most productive use of our leisure time. It's time to create, not consume. It's time to produce good work, to push back the darkness and strife rending our world. It's time to pursue meaning and purpose. Maybe painting isn't your expression. Maybe your calling is to write or sing or sew or whittle. The point is, listen to that generative voice and follow it…