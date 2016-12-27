147
Cannabis dispensaries in Multnomah County.
$18, pre-tax
Price of the most expensive gram of cannabis we could find for sale in Portland, at Oregon's Finest in the Pearl District. The dispensary has four tippy-top-shelf organic strains.
10,890
Medical marijuana patients registered in Multnomah County as of Oct. 1. That's down from 13,004 the previous October, when edibles and concentrates were only available to medical patients.
111
Oregon cities and counties that approved pot taxes this November. Every pot-tax proposal passed.
$1,000
The fine faced by Salem teenager Devontre Thomas for allegedly possessing less than 1 gram of cannabis. He also faced a year in prison. The federal prosecution of Thomas, a Native American, was dropped after WW reported the story.
