On a cold, icy day, walking to a neighborhood cannabis cafe would be so nice—or to a bar that allows cannabis use, such as Denver now has. But thanks to our city government's crusade against cannabis clubs, you'd be hard-pressed to find a place to gather with friends, chat, maybe play some games and vape. Cannabis events where people vape—meaning there is no public health hazard—have all but ended under the reign of Amanda "No Fun" Fritz. Because the city has instated a silly ban on vaping anything in parks, you couldn't go for a nice wintry walk and vape, even though it would harm no one else.