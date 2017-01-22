We need someone who we can pay to smoke weed and write about it. It sounds like a dream job, yes, but it's a little more complicated than that.
Specifically, we're looking for someone to do a weekly review column on wweek.com and for occasional print pieces. You'll also have a prominent platform in our annual Potlander magazine, where we hope you'll contribute strain picks.
What do we need?
We'd like someone who is willing to put their own name on their work. We know, in this new Trumpian age, that putting yourself out there as a pot writer might seem a little risky. But our staff has already taken this step and we'd like it if you did too. The Mercury's cannabis writer still uses a fake name, so it's not a deal-breaker for us, but it is a strong preference.
We need someone who's very knowledgeable about cannabis, but also, hopefully, outside the industry. The people who know the most tend to grow, sell or market—but we need our writers to be free of conflicts of interest. Sorry, you won't be using WW to promote your own events or your friend's new farm or any of that. Are you a former budtender now in grad school to study creative writing? Did all your friends and anyone you've ever owed a favor to find sobriety through Jesus and leave the industry forever to join some weird cult? You sound perfect! Assuming that person doesn't exist, if you have conflicts we can deal with them, but let's get them on the table.
We need someone with diverse tastes and natural curiosity. You need to be comfortable experiencing sativas, indicas, flower, dabs and edibles, but you also need to be curious about ruderalis genetics, microclimates and red wavelength LED grow lights. You need to be both a confident critic and a storyteller who can explain not only how good something is, but why.
You need to be comfortable criticizing. We serve our readers, not our advertisers or our friends, which is why our cannabis coverage is read and trusted by more people than any other publication in Oregon. Not everything is good. When you have something to criticize, you'll need to be fair and honest but also fearless.
You need to be a great writer. Obvi, right?
You need to make deadlines. For real, though.
You need to be willing to work for our modest rates. You might be able to pay your garbage bill with this gig, but you won't pay rent. Or water. Or electric, unless it's the middle of summer.
We'd love it if you were a person of color. We're always looking for opportunities to share diverse voices.
Is this you? Drop us a line.
And if this wasn't you but you think you might like to write about something else for WW we are always looking for new freelancers and for interns to work with our culture team.
