We need someone who's very knowledgeable about cannabis, but also, hopefully, outside the industry. The people who know the most tend to grow, sell or market—but we need our writers to be free of conflicts of interest. Sorry, you won't be using WW to promote your own events or your friend's new farm or any of that. Are you a former budtender now in grad school to study creative writing? Did all your friends and anyone you've ever owed a favor to find sobriety through Jesus and leave the industry forever to join some weird cult? You sound perfect! Assuming that person doesn't exist, if you have conflicts we can deal with them, but let's get them on the table.