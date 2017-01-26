Long and narrow O.penVape batteries are the skinniest on the market and often the cheapest. They're best known for the distinctive rubber tip, a stylus you can use to play on your phone between puffs, and for being the house battery for the moribund Golden brand, an aggressive industry leader in the early days of legalization and now off the shelves. You'll find the brand name O.pen at high-end shops like Serra, but you can get knockoffs for as little as $5 on Amazon. The big downside? You need to treat O.pen batteries as semi-disposable. In my experience, they'll start to weaken after 10 or so charges and may totally die not long after that. They can also act weird if you drop them. There's now a luxe version 2.0 retailing for $40, but I'm wary given the history.