Weed and coffee are besties for a reason. Fortunately we live in arguably the greatest city in the world to consume them both, with a plethora of excellent roasters and friendly recreational weed shops in every neighborhood. Countless flavor pairings are suggested by strains and styles, but my favorite coffee-and-weed pairing is one that speaks to where I'm at on any given day. Done right, this style of consumption has its own cadence—like smoking weed and drinking coffee in time with my circadian rhythm.