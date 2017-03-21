"We got the shop up to $1.6 million just before Mellow Mood came in," Herer says. "From there, things started to slowly decline. I'm talking to the crew, and I'm like, 'What do you think is happening?' They're like, 'I think business is just declining, it's just the economy.' This is right after Obama got elected. Are you fucking kidding me? There's a fucking gallery of a head shop over there! They wouldn't stay in business if they weren't doing $1,000, $2,000, $3,000 per day. There's three head shops in three blocks! You're all fucking high!"