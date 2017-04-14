Free sandwiches! Make your own candy bags! And specials! Quarters of select strains like Purple Trainwreck and Vanilla Kush will be on special for $24-$48, tax included. Full-gram cartridges from CO2 Company and Select Strains will be discounted to $48, and the purchase of a Truly Pure cartridge will get you a free battery. The sale runs from Thursday, April 20th through Saturday the 22nd, when DJ Queasy will be spinning from 1 pm until 6 pm. Supplies are limited.