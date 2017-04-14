The holiday honoring man and woman's best friend—marijuana—is easy to embrace.
However you plan to spend your 4/20, the industry will be doing what it does best: competing for your money—by way of free food and promo swag, as well as discounts and specials that only come around once a year.
We touched base with a number of shops around town, and while many won't be announcing their 4/20 deals until the hours leading up to the big day, a number of dispensaries were willing to spill the beans. Plan your day accordingly!
Americanna RX
8654 NE Sandy Blvd, 971-254-4581
While Americanna RX won't be announcing their deals until 4/20's Eve, they will have over 70 strains on sale—with select recreational ounces starting at $97, tax included, while supplies last. Pre-rolls, of which Americanna has the largest selection in the state, will be on special at 4 for $20. First 50 customers will receive a "special gift," and any purchase will get you free "chronic socks."
Bloom
2637 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, 503-444-7538
Free sandwiches! Make your own candy bags! And specials! Quarters of select strains like Purple Trainwreck and Vanilla Kush will be on special for $24-$48, tax included. Full-gram cartridges from CO2 Company and Select Strains will be discounted to $48, and the purchase of a Truly Pure cartridge will get you a free battery. The sale runs from Thursday, April 20th through Saturday the 22nd, when DJ Queasy will be spinning from 1 pm until 6 pm. Supplies are limited.
Electric Lettuce
1450 SW Marlow Ave, 503-954-3152
Any purchase at Electric Lettuce will earn you complimentary food truck grub from 4pm-7pm. Select flower will be offered for $6 per gram, and giveaways are as follows: spend $25, get a free bumper sticker; spend $50, get a free t-shirt; spend $100, get a free grinder; and purchases of $200+ land you your choice of a free Re-Stash jar or Dabpadz pad.
Farma
916 SE Hawthorne Blvd, 503-206-4357
Farma is offering 20% off all edibles. Additionally, purchases over $150 get you a free tote bag and t-shirt—limited supplies and colors, while they last.
Five Zero Trees West
5336 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, 971-544-7828
Expect free t-shirts and promo swag, as well as select $5 all-bud pre-rolls, $25 eighths, and $150 ounces (tax included). And this won't be bottom-barrel weed, either—word has it that Oregon Roots, Resin Ranchers, and other top-notch growers will be on the menu.
Green Planet
10100A SW Canyon Rd, 503-292-1203
Clean and simple: 20% off everything.
Kaleafa
5232 SE Woodstock Blvd, 10920 SW Beaverton Hillside Hwy, 971-407-3208.
Kaleafa will be celebrating with free food and t-shirts, as well as a number of specials: half-gram Moto pre-rolls for $3.50, full-gram F.O.G. pre-rolls for $6, 4 grams of Zn Pharm's WIFI OG for $20, 7 grams of Zn Pharm's Candyland for $30, plus discounts on local glass, medibles and edibles, cartridges, and $17 grams of Black Lime Reserve shatter. Also, Kaleafa will be officially announcing their new delivery service and "MVP" deals program.
Kings of Canna
1465 NE Prescott St C, 971-319-6945
The Kings will celebrate with a store-wide 10% discount, as well as the following specials: 4 grams for $20 of 76 Bubba and Blackberry Pineapple Afgoo; $10 off Lucky 7 pre-roll packs; $10 off Alpine concentrates. No combined discounts.
Natural Wonders
1402 SE Cesar E. Chavez Blvd, 503-928-1228
No splitting hairs, here: 20% off everything.
Shango Premium Cannabis, 6033 NE Win Sivers Dr, Portland, OR 97220, 971-279-5526; 1775 SE Tualatin Valley Hwy, Hillsboro, OR 97123, 503-372-5254; 109 W Main St, Molalla, OR 97038, 503-829-7717.
Not only will Shango's Airport (Win Sivers), Hillsboro, and Molalla locations host free cookouts as a show of customer appreciation, but all five Oregon locations will be offering a generous 25% off everything in their stores from Thursday, April 20th through Sunday the 23rd.
Serra
2519 SE Belmont St, 971-0544-7055; 220 SW 1st Ave, 971-279-5613.
From 4pm-7pm on Thursday, April 20th, a purchase at Serra will get you a free snack from a surprise food cart. Additionally, specials include: a $4.20 pre-roll with purchase of Pruf Cultivar flower; packs of 5 Pruf Cultivar pre-rolls for $42 (plus tax); 20% off select, locally made accessories. While supplies last. No promo stacking.
