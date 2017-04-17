Mouth dry? Stomach empty? You desperately need a giant, delicious sandwich at like 2:30 am on a Sunday? Arguably, this hoagie spot is the best meal available in this city at that hour. It'll take delivery orders until 2:30 am for a hefty five-spice pulled pork No. 1 ($9.50) or let you slide in at the bar next door and wash it down with booze.