Archive Portland, the retail arm of breeders Archive Seed Bank, primarily exists as an outlet for quality cannabis genetics—both heritage varietals like Sour Diesel, as well as outstanding, original crosses like the famed Do-Si-Dos. That said, at the time of this writing, Archive had zero plants in stock. That's because they recently switched from medical to recreational licensing structures, and they're now waiting on their state-mandated Metric tags—which allow the regulatory bodies that be to track plants from seed to sale. Consequently, quite a few shops around town who rely on Archive for clones are also in a holding pattern. Patience is a virtue: I've been assured that Archive's clone drop will happen any day now, at which time you'll be able to go straight to the source, or to a number of local shops that carry their work, including Satchel, Five Zero Trees, and others.