In this week's paper, I wrote about my attempt at rating all 100 strains entered in the 2017 Cultivation Classic, the Willamette Week's organic cannabis competition and conference, which takes place today, Friday, May 12, from noon to 8 pm at Revolution Hall.

It was a true pleasure to experience some of the very finest organic weed that's being grown in Oregon today, and I came across more than a few fantastic strains that I wanted to share here with you.

While the winners won't be announced until later, below is an assortment of my personal favorites: strains that are both potent and uniquely nuanced—satiating the connoisseur palate with decadent flavors and scents, while offering outstanding bag appeal.

Without further introduction, here's what organic cannabis looks like in 2017.

The Real McCoy, by High Noon

Photo by Matt Stangel
Wedding Cake, by Lucid Forest

Photo by Matt Stangel
Mystery Machine, by Big Beard Farms

Photo by Matt Stangel
Mindful Kush, by Mindful

 
Photo by Matt Stangel
Silver Hawk, by Yerba Buena

Photo by Matt Stangel

Golden Cobra, by Bull Run Craft Cannabis

Photo by Matt Stangel
Black Widow, by Trichcome Farms

Photo by Matt Stangel
Sour Tangie, by Ten Four Farms

Photo by Matt Stangel
Black Cherry Soda, by Sol Botanicals

Photo by Matt Stangel
U Dub, by Conscious Cultivators

Photo by Matt Stangel
Purple Wildfire, by Alter Farms

Photo by Matt Stangel
Super Gold, by Trichome Farms

Photo by Matt Stangel
Jack Herer, by Hidden Elephant Ganja

Photo by Matt Stangel
Astral OG, by Ten Four Farms

Photo by Matt Stangel
Durban Poison, by sofresh farms

Photo by Matt Stangel
Sour Amnesia, by Hidden Elephant Ganja

Photo by Matt Stangel
