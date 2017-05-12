In this week's paper, I wrote about my attempt at rating all 100 strains entered in the 2017 Cultivation Classic, the Willamette Week's organic cannabis competition and conference, which takes place today, Friday, May 12, from noon to 8 pm at Revolution Hall.
It was a true pleasure to experience some of the very finest organic weed that's being grown in Oregon today, and I came across more than a few fantastic strains that I wanted to share here with you.
While the winners won't be announced until later, below is an assortment of my personal favorites: strains that are both potent and uniquely nuanced—satiating the connoisseur palate with decadent flavors and scents, while offering outstanding bag appeal.
Without further introduction, here's what organic cannabis looks like in 2017.
The Real McCoy, by High Noon
Wedding Cake, by Lucid Forest
Mystery Machine, by Big Beard Farms
Mindful Kush, by Mindful
Silver Hawk, by Yerba Buena
Photo by Matt Stangel
Golden Cobra, by Bull Run Craft Cannabis
Black Widow, by Trichcome Farms
Sour Tangie, by Ten Four Farms
Black Cherry Soda, by Sol Botanicals
U Dub, by Conscious Cultivators
Purple Wildfire, by Alter Farms
Super Gold, by Trichome Farms
Jack Herer, by Hidden Elephant Ganja
Astral OG, by Ten Four Farms
Durban Poison, by sofresh farms
Sour Amnesia, by Hidden Elephant Ganja
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Comments