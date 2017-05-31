If your schedule doesn't allow for randomized scarecrow hours, you can always create the appearance of being at home. You don't have to go all Home Alone about it, but one simple trick is to bike or bus to work and leave a car in the driveway. Additionally, leaving house lights on at night will give the impression of wakeful activity. Basically, you want to make sure that potential crop toppers can't easily suss when you're around, or predict when you won't be.