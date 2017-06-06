By natural wine, we mean wine made with minimal intervention in the cellar, ideally using grapes grown organically or biodynamically, and with fewer additives like sugar or sulfites. It might seem like this is how all wine is made—after all, wine labels don't contain ingredient lists—but I assure you, a lot of the commercial wine on the market has more ingredients than a pack of Ding Dongs. Natural (or natural-ish) wines serve as a kind of counterpoint to the mass-produced wines so commonly produced in America, and Oregon is a real hotbed for natural-leaning winemakers right now, which we've profiled at length here at WW.