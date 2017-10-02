Everyone loves to talk about eating Taco Bell. But apparently, when it really comes down to it, stoners would rather eat McDonalds.
But Portland likes Taco Bell a lot more than most cities, according to a Cannabis Freakonomics study published by Green Market Report, tracking cannabis consumers who've eaten fast food over the past month.
McDonalds had the edge at 37 percent, but it turns out Portland is one of the most Taco-Bell-loving stoner cities in the country. 24.9 percent visited Taco Bell, versus just 18.4 percent nationwide.
Case in point:
This was followed in Portland by Burger King at 14.4 percent, Subway at 9 percent, with Wendy's ringing in at a paltry 8.4 percent.
Nationally, 43 percent of fast-food-loving cannabis users around the country preferred McDonalds. Wendy's came in at 17.8 percent, Burger King at 17.6 percent and Subway at 8.7 percent.
Why do Portlanders hate Wendy's? We don't know. But the people behind the study think they know why McDonald's got the edge.
"McDonald's wins by virtue of the sheer number of locations —by default really," said Jeff Stein, Vice President of Consumer Research Around Cannabis.
The other fast-food restaurants in the top 10 nationwide were Arby's, Chick-Fil-A, Jack in the Box, KFC and Carl's Jr. Thankfully, we had the sense not to go to any of those places, though if you would like to order chicken teriyaki bowl, a taco and a croissant all at the same time, Jack in the Box is likely your only option.
If you're stoned and starving and it's late at night in Portland, we created a list of places to eat if fast-food isn't your steeze.
