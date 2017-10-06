Three months in, we still don't. Our first five plants went to plant heaven, then two fresh ones were donated. They were abandoned on a long, hot weekend and one died. We managed to keep one alive, a hybrid known as Dogwalker, which was graciously donated to us. Leafly describes Dogwalker as "a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas," that delivers "a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time." We do not speak of his fallen comrades, but their presence can still be felt on the rooftop, along with memorial mounds of soil and dead plant matter, sitting like unburied coffins.