A few months back, I stopped by Amberlight Cannabis House on a sleepy Tuesday morning. The staff was exceptionally bright-eyed—friendly, attentive and refreshingly excited to answer the laundry list of questions I'd prepared. When I asked what unique products they offered, I was shown limited-edition Lief Goods spiced chocolate, CBD dog treats and an infused water that I'd never seen before. The flower selection included a lot of the usual suspects, but I was also handed a jar of a small-batch release of Doc OG from the shop's vertically integrated farm, Amberlight Gardens. "It's our budget strain right now," the budtender told me, explaining it was an early release from Amberlight's new garden. "Five bucks a gram." My eyes lit up. It rivaled or upstaged the third-party flowers three times its price, had THC content above 20 percent and smelled fantastic. To boot, once I got my sample home, I found it to be tasty and potent and wished I'd picked up more, despite having bought 4 grams for $20, tax included.