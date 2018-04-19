If you’ve ever been to a banana show in Amsterdam, the waiting room at AmeriCanna Rx will feel, shall we say, nostalgic. Maybe it’s the frosted, bulletproof window under which identification is exchanged for access, or the blacklight-sensitive mural of outer space that closes around you upon entry. But none of that matters, because once you’re through ID check, your view is overwhelmed by the dense wall—that is, perhaps the largest selection of sale flower in Oregon, stored in glass jars lined up the width of the showroom. Given the sheer quantity of product, it’s impossible not to find something that suits your needs. AmeriCanna’s menu encompasses more than 20 producers and upward of 120 flower options, with prices ranging from $3 to $17 per gram. The wide selection doesn’t stop at the flower: AmeriCanna stocks an array of dabs from roughly 20 extractors, offering grams of shatter for as low as $16. It’s a Costco-scale weed parade packed into a shipping-container footprint, but it manages to keep around some best-in-class deals as well as higher-end flower options from numerous reputable growers.